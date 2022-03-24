Nicole Kidman’s delightfully bizarre AMC commercial was only the beginning. Now, the Academy Award winner is (checks notes) eating paper. In the trailer for Apple TV+’s anthology series Roar, a handful of A-list actresses get absolutely outrageous stories: one falls in love with a duck, another solves her own murder, and the list goes on. Think Black Mirror, but with gonzo women-led storylines.

The trailer for Roar offers us a peek into all eight stories included in the series, so here’s what you can expect: a woman kept on a literal shelf, an author who disappears, Kidman chomping on old photographs, an unhappy wife returning her husband to the store, a murder victim solving the crime as a ghost, a girl who simply loves horses, a lonely woman falling for a duck, and a mother who finds mysterious bite marks on her skin.

If one suits your fancy more than the rest, like any anthology, you do have the option to watch a few and skip the rest. But who could pass up on Betty Gilpin looking gorgeous on a shelf for all hours of the day? On the flip side, Cynthia Erivo’s bite marks may be too gross to handle.

The main cast includes Kidman, Erivo, Gilpin, Issa Rae, Alison Brie, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, Merritt Wever, and Kara Hayward. And the lineup of guest stars is just as great: Jake Johnson, Nick Kroll, Judy Davis, Alfred Molina, Daniel Dae Kim, Jason Mantzoukas, Chris Lowell, Hugh Dancy, Jillian Bell, Simon Baker, Ego Nwodim, Griffin Matthews, Peter Facinelli, Justin Kirk, and more.

Roar is based on the series of short stories written by Cecelia Ahern, and marks the first Apple TV+ show released by GLOW creators Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive as part of their overall deal with the streamer. Kidman executive produces alongside Flahive, Mesch, Ahern, Per Saari, Theresa Park, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Allie Goss.

Apple TV+ is new to the game in terms of anthologies, having only debuted the anthology series Little America, which told the stories of several immigrants in America. With Roar, the streamer hopes to expand on its growing catalog of women-led series, which includes upcoming shows like Shining Girls with Elisabeth Moss, Lady in the Lake with Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o, and The Last Thing He Told Me with Jennifer Garner. None of these, however, feature women eating paper or canoodling with ducks—that we know of.

Roar will launch all eight episodes of its first season on April 15.