Rob Ford’s X-Rated Quip, a ‘Harry Met Sally’ Flash Mob & More Viral Videos

5. Jingle Hoops

Who knew basketball players could be great musicians? Watch them shoot hoops to the tune of ‘Jingle Bells.’

4. Miley Cleans Up Her Act

In BBC 1’s Live Lounge, Miley sings a soulful rendition of Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness.” After lighting a joint onstage at the MTV European Music Awards earlier in the week, this is a welcome change for Miss Cyrus.

3. ‘I Have Enough to Eat at Home’

Rob Ford is at it again. In response to allegations of sexual harassment, Ford went off on yet another explicit tirade. You gotta hear it to believe it.

2. 30 for 30: Space Jam Edition

Yahoo gave ESPN’s “30 for 30” documentary series the royal cartoon treatment. With the help of some of basketball’s biggest players, we take a look back at Michael Jordan’s tremendous comeback in the Tune Squad’s final game against the Monstars.

1. Harry Met Sally in Real Life

In a hilarious take on a flash mob, 20 women from Improv Everywhere recreated the famous fake-orgasm scene from ‘When Harry Met Sally.’ While tourists who were getting their pastrami sandwich fix were shocked, the best reactions are from the equally surprised staff of Katz’s Deli.