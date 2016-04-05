Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Are Engaged, and Kylie Jenner Is Going to Be Pissed

Yes, if Instagram is to be believed, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are engaged:

This news—if it’s not an elaborate troll, mind you—comes on the heels of Rob meeting with Blac Chyna’s mother and stepfather, who claimed to be huge fans of the only boy-Kardashian, branding him “the one.”

And for those unfamiliar with this soap opera, Blac Chyna is an ex-stripper turned video vixen turned entrepreneur who first made waves when Drake name-dropped her on the 2010 tune “Miss Me,” and later as a body double for Nicki Minaj. She met Tyga in 2011, and the two began dating, had a son—King Cairo Stevenson—and got engaged, before splitting in 2014. Shortly thereafter, Tyga began dating a then-underage Kylie Jenner (little sister of Rob). After a brief, embarrassing tryst with the rapper Future, where Blac Chyna got his name tattooed on her hand only to be dumped via social media, she got together with Kylie’s big bro, presumably to get back at the father of her child.

By all tabloid accounts, Team Kardashian does not approve of Rob’s new gal. In January, big sis Khloe reportedly kicked Rob out of her house after finding Blac Chyna there, believing her to be “preying on him” (TMZ’s words). Kylie, meanwhile, believes Rob “stabbed her in the back” for dating her boyfriend’s ex, according to Us Weekly.

Then in March, rumors surfaced that Rob and Blac Chyna had broken up, owing to pressure from the Kardashian Klan.

“They had a fight because of his family and it just blew up from there. The family is still not accepting of the relationship and that's causing huge tension between them,” reported E! News, which has the inside track on all things Kardashian. “They really like one another but new relationships are tough, especially when the people that are closest to him do not approve.”

When the news of the split broke, Kylie fired off a series of over-the-moon tweets:

As for noted predator Tyga, well, he’s simply said of the relationship: “Everybody deserves to be happy.”