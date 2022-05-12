These Go To 11! Rob Reiner Announces ‘Spinal Tap II’ With Original Band Members Returning

Spinal Tap is going to need a bigger amp—one that goes to 12, maybe. The band is getting back together for a sequel to This Is Spinal Tap, Deadline reports, with the entire original troupe set to return for more rockstar antics. That is, if they can find their way to the stage this time around.

Spinal Tap II will feature OG stars David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer), with Rob Reiner also set as the film’s director. In the first movie, Reiner also plays a part in the film as the mockumentary creator Marty DiBergi, a role he’ll reprise in this sequel.

“The plan is to do a sequel that comes out on the 40th anniversary of the original film and I can tell you hardly a day goes by without someone saying, why don’t you do another one?” Reiner told Deadline about his vision for the sequel. “For so many years, we said, ‘nah.’ It wasn’t until we came up with the right idea how to do this. You don’t want to just do it, to do it. You want to honor the first one and push it a little further with the story.”

The 1984 cult classic followed one of England’s wildest “bands,” Spinal Tap, an ensemble of lyrical geniuses touring the United States to promote their latest album Smell the Glove. Spinal Tap is a fake band, of course, and this rockumentary is actually a mockumentary parodying popular musical docs like The Last Waltz.

The band made it so big, however, that they became a bonafide real group. The three main members, who wrote the music with Reiner, have actually toured the world as “Spinal Tap.” After landing at Wembley Arena, New York, Los Angeles, and more, Spinal Tap has decided to trace their roots back to the silver screen.

But they’re not going to do it alone. While expanding on his goals for the film, Reiner also teased the possibility of guest artists popping in for the sequel. Here’s hoping for an appearance from mockumentary hall of famers like The Style Boyz, CB4, or maybe even The Rutles.

Spinal Tap II will blow your eardrums out when it debuts in theaters on March 19, 2024, four decades after the first movie introduced the world to the most confusing band of all time.