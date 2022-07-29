Uvalde Principal Reinstated After Suspension Over Security Lapses

The principal of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has been reinstated after being suspended with pay Monday over security issues before the May mass shooting.

Mandy Gutierrez has been allowed to return to work, her attorney Ricardo Cedillo confirmed.

“Ms. Gutierrez’s administrative leave with pay has been lifted and she has been fully reinstated to her position, where she will continue to discharge her duties and continue to serve all the families of the UCISD,” a statement from Cedillo to ABC News read.