Cops Say Robert Crimo ‘Seriously Contemplated’ Carrying Out a Second Massacre

Robert “Bobby” Crimo allegedly confessed to police that he “seriously contemplated” carrying out another attack shortly after he “dressed up as a girl” and opened fire at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, killing seven people.

After a bond hearing on Wednesday, Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli told reporters that Crimo decided against carrying out a second massacre at a July 4 celebration in Madison, Illinois, because he “hadn’t put enough thought or research into” the other celebration.

During the bond hearing, Assistant State Attorney Ben Dillon said that the 21-year-old admitted to using three 30-round clips in his Smith and Wesson MNP 15, stopping to reload twice. Afterward, Dillon added, Crimo told investigators he fled the rooftop he used as a sniper’s nest but unintentionally left his rifle behind when it fell out of his bag.

That gun, prosecutors said, was instrumental in identifying Crimo, who is now being held without bond on seven counts of first-degree murder.