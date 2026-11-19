MIND THE GAP Oscar Winner, 83, Poses for Photos With Age-Gap Girlfriend, 47 The actor, a member of the Silent Generation, hit the red carpet with his Gen X paramour. Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

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Robert De Niro has raised eyebrows with a red-carpet appearance featuring his much younger girlfriend.

Martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen, who is 36 years younger than De Niro, posed hand in hand with her Oscar-winning boyfriend during a star-studded date night at the U.K. premiere of Focker-In-Law on Nov. 18.

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Robert De Niro attends the "Focker-In-Law" U.K. premiere in London on November 18, 2026. Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/WireImage

De Niro, 83, reprises his role as retired CIA agent and family patriarch Jack Byrnes in the upcoming film starring Ben Stiller, Ariana Grande, Skyler Gisondo, and Teri Polo. The movie is part of the Meet the Parents comedy series, which premiered in 2000.

The intergenerational couple—De Niro is part of the Silent Generation (1928–1945), while Chen is a member of Generation X (1965–1980)—have appeared on red carpets throughout the Focker-In-Law press tour, stopping in New York City, London, and Berlin.

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Posing next to his 47-year-old sweetheart, De Niro wore a sharp charcoal-gray suit jacket over a light-gray turtleneck, with matching dress pants and polished black leather loafers.

Robert De Niro and his age-gap girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, at the U.K. premiere of "Focker-In-Law" in London on November 18, 2026. Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/WireImage

Chen opted for a long black dress featuring long sleeves, a plunging collar, and a thigh-high slit with a zipper detail.

She accessorized the look with tinted sunglasses and sparkly pointed scarlet pumps, pulling her black hair back into a tight ponytail.

Ben Stiller, Ariana Grande, and Robert De Niro star in the upcoming comedy film "Focker-In-Law." They attended the U.K. premiere in London on November 18, 2026. Lia Toby/Lia Toby/Getty Images

De Niro and Chen first met on the set of the 2015 movie The Intern, when Chen served as a tai chi instructor for De Niro’s character in Nancy Meyer’s film, which starred fellow Oscar winner Anne Hathaway.

However, the pair didn’t get together immediately.

Actors Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the 2015 film "The Intern." Warner Bros. Pictures

At the time, De Niro was married to his second wife, Grace Hightower, with whom he shares two children: Elliot De Niro, 28, and Helen Grace De Niro, 14.

Hightower and De Niro split in 2018 after more than 20 years of marriage.

Actor Robert De Niro and ex-wife Grace Hightower share two children. They were married from 1997 to 2018. Kevin Wolf / AP Photo

De Niro and Chen began dating in 2021 and welcomed their 3-year-old daughter, Gia, in April 2023.

The Godfather actor has four other children from previous relationships: Drena De Niro, 59, and Raphael De Niro, 50, whom he shares with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott; Julian Henry De Niro, 31, and Airyn De Niro, 31, whom he shares with his former partner, Toukie Smith.

Smith, who played Eva Rawley in the 1985 sitcom 227, died on Nov. 4 at 74 following a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith circa 1990. Art Zelin/Art Zelin, Getty Images

In a 2023 interview with ET Canada, when asked about his experiences of fatherhood, De Niro said he doesn’t think he’s ever been a “cool dad.”

“I’m OK. My kids disagree with me at times; they’re respectful. My daughter is 11, and she gives me grief sometimes, and I argue with her and adore her.”

Actor Robert De Niro attended the Opening Ceremony and the screening of the film "Partir un Jour" with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, and his daughter, Helen De Niro, on May 13, 2025, at the Cannes Film Festival. VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Continuing, “With my youngest, now there will be more to come, but that’s, you know—that’s what it is.”

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