RFK Jr. Flew on Epstein’s Private Jet for ‘Fossil Hunting’ Trip

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he flew on sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet twice in the 1990s, including for a “fossil hunting” trip in South Dakota.

He discussed the trips Tuesday night during a Fox News appearance, after host Jesse Watters asked, “You were never on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet, were you?”

“I was on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet two times,” RFK Jr. said. “I was on it in 1993 and I was on it—and I went to Florida with my wife and two children to visit my mom over Easter.”

“My wife had some kind of relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell and they offered us a ride to Palm Beach so I went then,” added the independent 2024 hopeful, referring to Epstein’s former girlfriend and convicted accomplice. “And then on another occasion I flew again with my family with—so I think four of my children and Mary, my wife, to Rapid City, South Dakota to go fossil hunting for a weekend.”

“But otherwise I was never on his jet alone,” Kennedy added. “I’ve been very open about this from the beginning. This was in ’93, so it was 30 years ago. It was before anybody knew about Jeffrey Epstein’s nefarious issues.”

Last month, RFK Jr.’s spokesperson told Newsweek that he’d only flown on Epstein’s jet—often nicknamed the “Lolita Express” by the tabloids—for the Easter trip.

Other high-profile politicians have also enjoyed rides on Epstein’s plane over the years, including former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

Multiple Kennedys were listed in Epstein’s Little Black Book, which contained an entry for “Bobby and Mary,” as well as one for Ethel, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy, and another for the late Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy. (RFK Jr.’s wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, died in 2012.)

RFK Jr. told Watters he believed all information on Epstein’s political connections “should be released” to the public.

“We should get real answers on what happened to Jeffrey Epstein and any of the high-level political people that he was involved with,” the longshot candidate said. “It should be absolutely transparent. I don’t see why any of those records would have any redactions in them. Why would we be hiding that from the American public?”

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for facilitating Epstein’s abuse of underage girls. She reportedly has had longstanding ties to the Kennedy clan.

Christina Oxenberg, a cousin of Britain’s Prince Andrew, claimed Maxwell was a guest at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 1990 wedding to Kerry Kennedy.