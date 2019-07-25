Robert Mueller, Trump Hunter

Really, there were Democrats angry with Special Counsel Robert Mueller for being Robert Mueller Wednesday morning before the House Judiciary Committee? Are we so unaccustomed to a modest public servant speaking honestly in a measured voice that it enrages us?

We know the day enraged the president, tweeting furiously before coming out in person after the hearings were done to call a reporter “fake news” for asking about Mueller’s assertion that Trump could be indicted like anyone else after leaving office.

Mueller took on a thankless task—a long, hard slog through the muck of Trump associates who rejected “honest is the best policy” for “let’s see what’s the second-best policy,” as they weighed cooperating with the special counsel or banking on getting a pardon. Cable news hyped the now-retired special counsel’s appearance for days until there was no way to manage expectations.