LAW CARRIER

Robert Mueller, Trump Hunter

The movie wasn’t better than the book, but it covered the essential parts of the story.

Margaret Carlson

opinion

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

Really, there were Democrats angry with Special Counsel Robert Mueller for being Robert Mueller Wednesday morning before the House Judiciary Committee? Are we so unaccustomed to a modest public servant speaking honestly in a measured voice that it enrages us? 

We know the day enraged the president, tweeting furiously before coming out in person after the hearings were done to call a reporter “fake news” for asking about Mueller’s assertion that Trump could be indicted like anyone else after leaving office. 

Mueller took on a thankless task—a long, hard slog through the muck of Trump associates who rejected “honest is the best policy” for “let’s see what’s the second-best policy,” as they weighed cooperating with the special counsel or banking on getting a pardon. Cable news hyped the now-retired special counsel’s appearance for days until there was no way to manage expectations. 