0

Robert Pattinson & More: The Week’s 7 Best & 4 Worst Dressed (PHOTOS)

Our Picks

Rob Pattinson goes green, Miranda Kerr looks prim and proper. See the fashion highs and lows of the week.

Isabel Wilkinson

Getty Images (4)

Getty Images (4)

Best Dressed, On a Roll: Emma Stone

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Best Dressed, Going Green: Robert Pattinson

Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Best Dressed, She’s Cleaning Up: Selena Gomez

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Best Dressed, Winter White: Miranda Kerr

NCP/Star Max / Getty Images

Best Dressed, Even With Cold Shoulders: Allison Williams

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Best Dressed, With Spring Cheer: Cody Horn

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Best Dressed, for Extreme Color-Blocking: Camilla Belle

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Worst Dressed, Baroque Bordello: Kristen Stewart

Stuart Wilson / Getty Images

Worst-Dressed: Julianne Hough

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Worst Dressed, Leather Cowgirl: Isabeli Fontana

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Worst Dressed, Warrior Princess: Heidi Klum

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images