Robert Pattinson & More: The Week’s 7 Best & 4 Worst Dressed (PHOTOS)

0Robert Pattinson & More: The Week’s 7 Best & 4 Worst Dressed (PHOTOS)Our PicksRob Pattinson goes green, Miranda Kerr looks prim and proper. See the fashion highs and lows of the week.Isabel WilkinsonUpdated Jul. 14, 2017 2:26AM ET / Published Nov. 16, 2012 4:45AM ET Getty Images (4) Getty Images (4) Best Dressed, On a Roll: Emma StoneAndrew H. Walker / Getty Images Best Dressed, Going Green: Robert PattinsonMichael Buckner / Getty Images Best Dressed, She’s Cleaning Up: Selena GomezJamie McCarthy / Getty Images Best Dressed, Winter White: Miranda KerrNCP/Star Max / Getty Images Best Dressed, Even With Cold Shoulders: Allison WilliamsDimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Best Dressed, With Spring Cheer: Cody HornDimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Best Dressed, for Extreme Color-Blocking: Camilla BelleFrederick M. Brown / Getty Images Worst Dressed, Baroque Bordello: Kristen StewartStuart Wilson / Getty Images Worst-Dressed: Julianne HoughJason Merritt / Getty Images Worst Dressed, Leather Cowgirl: Isabeli FontanaKevin Mazur / Getty Images Worst Dressed, Warrior Princess: Heidi KlumKevin Mazur / Getty Images