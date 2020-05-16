Robert Pattinson Is Hollywood’s Weirdest, Most Lovable Troll

Bless Robert Pattinson. This week, Da Vinci’s “most bellissimo man in the world” became the apple of the internet’s eye with two words: Piccolini Cuscino.

During an interview with GQ’s Zach Baron, the Twilight star and future Caped Crusader unveiled a series of hilariously saturnine selfies, along with the recipe for his “fast-food” prototype—a saccharine monstrosity he claims to have pitched around the L.A. restaurant scene with an eye toward creating “a pasta which you can hold in your hand.” The recipe for Piccolini Cuscino (translation: little pillow) calls for cornflakes, pre-sliced cheese, a lighter (for “doing a little flambé”), hamburger bun, some form of pasta (“it looks like a sort of messy…like, the hair bun on a girl”), “any sauce,” and lots of sugar. After microwaving penne in water for eight minutes, he coats a piece of aluminum foil with sugar, cheese slices, red sauce, and cornflakes; adds the pasta; burns a “P” and “C” (for Piccolini Cuscino) into a hollowed-out bun; and puts the aluminum orb into a microwave oven. A lightning bolt shoots out and he nearly Britney Spears’ his kitchen.

The stunt proved so amusing it was replicated by a number of quarantined journalists, including our very own Laura Bradley, who determined, “There’s no way this isn’t a bit.”