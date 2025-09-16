Robert Redford, Legendary Actor and Director, Dies at 89

Robert Redford, the iconic Hollywood actor and director, has died at the age of 89.

He passed away at his home in Utah on Tuesday morning, according to publicist Cindi Berger. Berger did not disclose a specific cause but said Redford died in his sleep.

“Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah–the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly,” Berger said in a statement to CNN. “The family requests privacy.”

Redford at Sundance Film Festival in 2020. Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Redford, best-known for his roles in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President’s Men, became a director after solidifying himself as one of Hollywood’s most recognizable leading men.

After evolving from golden boy heartthrob to elder statesman of American cinema, he threw his weight behind environmental causes, championing conservation and pushing back against industrial pollution.

He moved to his bolthole in Utah in 1961. There, he led efforts to preserve the natural landscape of the state and the American West more generally.

After breaking through on Broadway, he exploded onto screens in the late 1960s with Barefoot in the Park and then his iconic performance in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

Redford and Dustin Hoffman on the set of All The President's Men. Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

The latter cemented his rakish charm opposite Paul Newman and set Redford up for a decade of dominance in the 70s. The Sting won Best Picture, All the President’s Men made him a political icon, and The Way We Were sealed his indelible leading-man style.

He made his directorial debut with Ordinary People in 1980. The family drama stunned critics and won the Oscar for Best Director.

Redford later founded the Sundance Institute and Film Festival, which became a launchpad for new voices in cinema.

Later in life, he threw himself into environmental activism, eventually calling it quits on acting in 2018 ahead of the release of one of his final films, The Old Man & The Gun.

“Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting ... because I’ve been doing it since I was 21,” Redford said at the time.

Robert Redford, left, and Paul Newman pose for the 1969 western 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid'. Screen Archives/Getty Images

“I thought, ‘Well, that’s enough.’ And why not go out with something that’s very upbeat and positive?”

However, he had a 30-second cameo on the season three premiere of Dark Winds. The AMC thriller, which follows the lives of Navajo tribal police officers in the 1970s, was executive-produced by Redford. Prior to that, the last time Redford appeared on screen was in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.