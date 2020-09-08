Entire Rochester Police Leadership Resigns After Daniel Prude Death

The chief of the Rochester Police Department announced he would resign Tuesday following the release of shocking footage of the March death of a 41-year-old Black man in police custody.

La’Ron Singletary leaves the department after 20 years under heavy scrutiny over the death of Daniel Prude. His top two officers in the department—Deputy Chief Joseph Morabito and Deputy Chief Mark Simmons—also handed in their resignation. Singletary did not name a successor.

City council members told Rochester’s Democrat & Chronicle they learned of the resignations as they happened. The city’s mayor, Lovely Warren, had previously accused Singletary of failing to handle the Prude incident properly, saying she only learned of the March death in August after Prude’s family obtained bodycam footage. The New York Attorney General has opened an investigation into the death.

“For the past two decades, I have served this community with honor, pride, and the highest integrity,” Singletary wrote in a resignation letter. “As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character. The events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity.”

He decried the “mischaracterization and the politicization” of Prude’s death.

Prude died March 30, seven days after Rochester police detained him, put a spit hood over his head, forced him to the ground, and rendered him brain dead. The Monroe County Medical ruled the death a homicide, citing “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint due to excited delirium due to acute phycyclidine [PCP] intoxication.” His brother had called 911 for assistance dealing with Prude’s mental health crisis.

Joe Prude called the police’s actions “cold-blooded murder.”

Mounting outrage over Prude’s death, the shocking police body-worn camera footage of his detainment, and the amount of time that elapsed before police went public with the incident have inspired protests for nearly a week in Rochester.