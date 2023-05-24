Rock ’n’ Roll Queen Tina Turner Dies After Long Illness

Legendary rock ‘n’ roll singer Tina Turner has died at 83 after a long illness, her publicist told the PA news agency on Wednesday.

Turner, who was known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” started her storied career in 1957 with Ike Turner’s Kings of Rhythm, eventually launching an extraordinarily successful career as a solo artist.

In recent years, however, her health faltered. She was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and had a kidney transplant in 2017. Her cause of death was not released on Wednesday.

A post on Turner’s official Instagram account paid tribute to her “boundless passion for life.”

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the post said. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”