WATCH: From Nixon to WikiLeaks, Roger Stone’s Scandalous Career

Donald Trump’s longtime confidant Roger Stone, who was accused of misleading Congress about his interactions with WikiLeaks to protect the president, was found guilty of all seven charges brought against him on Friday afternoon.

The eccentric 67-year-old was first indicted and arrested in January on several charges—including witness tampering, obstruction of justice and lying to Congress—that stemmed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. The “dirty trickster,” as he calls himself, will be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2020.

Stone is no stranger to political scandal. Watch the video below for a glimpse inside his decades of dirty tricks.