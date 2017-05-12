Roger Stone: I’d ‘Welcome’ A Special Prosecutor On Trump & Russia

During an appearance on The View on Friday, Roger Stone (the pinstripe-wearing friend and on-again, off-again adviser for President Donald Trump) endorsed the idea of appointing a special prosecutor to oversee the ongoing investigation into alleged ties between Russia and the president’s 2016 campaign.

“I think Jeff Sessions because of his partisanship is the wrong person to pursue this and I would welcome a special prosecutor,” Stone said during an appearance intended to promote Get Me Roger Stone, the new documentary about his career of political ratfucking out on Netflix today. He also said he believes Trump’s contention that former FBI Director James Comey told him he was not under investigation and reiterated that he would be happy to testify about the investigation on Capitol Hill.

“I'm already thinking about what I'm going to wear,” Stone quipped.

Stone has previously taken issue with Attorney General Jeff Sessions because of his policy on marijuana. Ironically enough, on Friday, Sessions formally reversed a Justice Department policy that was intended to avoid mandatory minimum sentences for drug offenses. (It should be noted that Stone has Richard Nixon bongs in his Florida home).

"As a product of the Religious South, it is natural that AG Sessions would take the dimmest view of marijuana, but there is little room left for debate as to the origin of the marijuana prohibition laws and how they were formulated as a tool to bludgeon both the poor and minorities, the largest consumers of the formerly legal plant," Stone wrote on his website in March.

He also seemed to contradict a recent tweet from the president, in which Trump contended that he had “not spoken to Roger in a long time.”

On The View, Stone said he had spoken to Trump “very recently,” but would not elaborate on the content of the discussions. He did say, however, that the president clearly knows his position on Comey.

“Throughout the whole campaign and since he's been president, I have declined to talk about conversations that I've had with him and I'm not going to correct the President of the United States here today,” Stone said. “That said, he knows my views on Mr. Comey. I would have fired him five seconds after I took my hand off the Bible.”

Stone ended the interview by inviting host Joy Behar to come back to his place later to show her the Nixon tattoo he has on his back.