Roger Stone Is Desperate for Cash and Still Selling Autographed Rocks

Last-minute holiday shoppers can breathe easy: Roger Stone’s one-day auction of rocks, NFTs, and private phone calls with his friends has been extended indefinitely.

Stone, a longtime GOP operator and friend of Donald Trump, was subpoenaed last month for documents and testimony related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Separately, he is facing a federal lawsuit over an alleged $2 million in unpaid taxes. This month, Stone announced that he’d be auctioning off personal memorabilia from noon to midnight on Dec. 19. With items unsold, he says he’s extending his sale of autographed rocks and pictures of Trump.

“The auction has not concluded and it concluded and it continues,” Stone told The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

Among the still-available goods are a collection of Mike Lindell bobbleheads, photographs of Ronald Reagan, the movie “Grease” on DVD ($50), and multiple $100 rocks with Stone’s signature.

Stone has previously sold rocks. In 2018, he told Rolling Stone that he bought a collection of “paperweight”-sized pebbles from Home Depot and was autographing them to raise money to cover his legal bills. He initially sold the geodes for $10 and later lowered the price to $8. “David made good use of a similar artifact against Goliath,” he announced in the 2018 fundraiser. “Order yours today!”

It was unclear if the $100 rocks represent unsold supply from Stone’s 2018 sale. Stone is also selling four one-hour private phone calls with Mike Adams, founder of the conspiracy website Natural News. As of Wednesday, no one had bid on any of the chats, which ranged in price from $200 to $500.

A smattering of the items are listed as “sold out,” suggesting that the auction has already netted some $7,000, from items like autographed photographs, a Reagan NFT, and a copy of Trump’s book Art of the Deal, autographed by Trump.

Not all items appear to be Stone’s authentic, pre-owned clutter. Beginning in September, Stone fans ran a donation hub, pitching in items that Stone could sell online. That month, one Stone supporter described banding together with friends to buy a flag that they could give to Stone for resale. It sold for $300.

The auction has not been universally well received in the Trump universe. “Anyone catch where [radio host] Pete Santilli was helping Roger Stone with an auction?” tweeted Kellye Sorelle, a lawyer for the paramilitary group the Oath Keepers. “Backstabbers, liars and cheats....fun times.”

Santilli promoted the auction on his show, where he hosted Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes to hype the online sale. McInnes said that he viewed Stone as a father figure, and that he had first met Stone at a barbeque with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Stone also recommended The Daily Beast check out a page for the “Stone Cold Collection,” but sent a link to a website that had not yet been registered. He did not return a request for clarification.

Stone attempted to promote the website on his Gab page on Wednesday but used a different misspelling, once again linking to a broken page.