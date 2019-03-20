A Rolling Kitchen Island Will Improve Every Minute You Spend Cooking — Functionally, Deliciously, and Emotionally

I love cooking. I love cooking for other people even more. And I love cooking with people the most. So my L-shaped kitchen would mean I’d be staring at the wall during said cooking and that’s not an enjoyable way to create food with company or even alone, to be honest.

If your kitchen isn’t already equipped with an island, you should consider erecting one — and you should find one with wheels. Once my partner and I rolled ours into our kitchen and angled it to basically create a defined kitchen space, everything changed. Not only can we cut and mix and pour and cheese board while having conversations (or tuning into a comforting workplace series stream), but when we want to clean or shake anything up, we can very easily roll it away or reposition it. On top of that, it stores everything from our cutting boards to our plant supplies. And its wheels elevate it far enough above the floor that it’s easy to clean around.

Options for rolling kitchen islands are aplenty, and only you know what will work best for your kitchen and aesthetic. So here are some options to get the ball rolling and hopefully your next kitchen island, too.

This light, simply designed island is constructed out of wood and an eco-friendly rubberwood frame. Its wheels can be locked when you need it stationary, and you get a cabinet in its body, to boot.

This rolling island has got panel molding, bun feet, and a natural-toned butcher block top. Its traditional design comes in four colors: white, black, vintage mahogany, and classic cherry.

Elegant, highly utilitarian, and topped with stainless steel make this island very versatile to your style — coming in black or white. A wood top style saves you about $20.

The dark colors give this kitchen island a rustic finesse — its drawers and bars really excite the pragmatist in me.

