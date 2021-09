Romney: More Extreme Than Dubya?

After Romney tried to differentiate himself from President George W. Bush, Obama also assured the crowd that there are key differences between the two Republicans—but not in terms of economics. 'In some ways, he's gone to a more extreme place when it comes to social policy,' said the incumbent, arguing that Bush 'didn't call for self-deportation' and 'never suggested we eliminate funding for Planned Parenthood.'