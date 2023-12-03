Newsom Demolished DeSantis Using the One Thing Republicans Hate

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

The debate between Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom was meant to be a showcase of the new faces of the Republican and Democratic parties. However, as The New Abnormal team pointed out in this week’s Bonus Podcast, it quickly turned into a bloodbath as Newsom attacked DeSantis using the thing Republicans hate the most—facts!

“If these are the two top contenders to be the new leaders and the new face of their parties. I mean, this was a smack down fest,” Danielle Moodie said. “Just doing it with the thing that Republicans hate the most—facts.”

Andy Levy said whether it was book bans, Joe Biden’s competency as president, or DeSantis’ own flailing campaign, Newsom had the perfect response.

“I will take Joe Biden at 100 versus Ron DeSantis any day of the week at any age,” Newsom said. “Results matter—inflation now is down to 3.2 percent, wages are up to 4.4 percent, the economy is booming at 5.2 percent GDP growth in the last quarter. They are facts you don’t hear on Fox News.”

“The question people are asking, I know Nikki Haley’s campaign is asking, is when are you going to drop out and at least give Nikki Haley a shot to take down Donald Trump in this nomination? She laid you out. You’re a walking hypocrite,” Newsom said. “On the issue of China, this is the guy that was looking for direct foreign trade from China and was doing trade shows.”

“Did they move the Governor’s mansion in Florida to the morgue because that was a dead body,” Moodie said.

Plus! Danielle Moodie talks to ProPublica’s national reporter, Kavitha Surana, about her deep dive into 12 of the nation’s strictest abortion bans.

