Ron DeSantis Quietly Makes Florida a Permitless Carry State
GUNSHINE STATE
Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday to make Florida the latest state to legalize permitless carry—allowing anyone to tote a gun around without prior training or a permit as long as its concealed. The bill, which will go into effect July 1, also removes the need for someone to pass a background check in order to purchase and carry a weapon in public. DeSantis signed the legislation behind closed doors in his office, with news of the signing first spilling out to Fox News. The quiet signing, which included a measly two-paragraph press release, is a break from DeSantis’ typical order of business that includes a press conference and media blitz to announce policy changes and proposals. The bill, which passed the Florida legislature on Thursday, appears to have angered the state’s Republicans—who wanted unrestricted open carry—and Democrats, who’ve argued the bill makes Florida less safe.