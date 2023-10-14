DeSantis Says U.S. Should Not Accept Refugees From Gaza

CHEAT SHEET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that the U.S. should not accept refugees from Gaza. “If you look at how they behave, not all of them are Hamas, but they are all anti-Semitic. None of them believe in Israel’s right to exist,” he said in Creston, Iowa, according to NBC. “You don”t fly people and import them into the United States of America, so we’re going to be very strong on that,” he added. “And I think about our country, you see these demonstrations supporting Hamas in the United States of America. ... My view is very simple, if you don’t like this country, if you hate America, you should not come to this country.”