Ron DeSantis, Why the #@*! Are Florida’s Beaches Still Open?

Beaches in Florida and Texas are packed full of spring break revelers, and I’m not having it. We shouldn’t be surprised by youthful hedonism, but where are the adults?

Maybe you saw that viral CBS News video of the Florida spring breakers? You know, the one that begins with a guy declaring, “If I get Corona, I get Corona.”

Then, the last kid explains his irresponsible actions by declaring that he’s just “living in the moment.” It’s a telling line. People who care about the future don’t live this way. People who believe they have a purpose and a meaning don’t live this way. If you thought that innocent Covington kid with the MAGA hat was full of smug privilege, these are the kids who really deserve our scorn (they should read this, now). Nobody should personally target them, but if this were a horror movie, these kids would be the first to get it.