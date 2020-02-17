Ronald Reagan’s Daughter Patti Davis: Presidents Didn’t Used to Be Dictators

When I was in grade school, my history teacher asked us, “What is the most perfect form of government?” It was kind of a trick question, because when most of us named our American democracy as the correct answer, he said no. He told us that the ideal government is a benevolent dictator. He even put it in a test, and we all answered the way he wanted us to, just to get a good grade.

My father talked a lot about government at home—that it had gotten too big and took too much of people’s money. So, one night at the dinner table, I told him what I’d learned in school—that the most perfect form of government is a benevolent dictator. He gave me his one-eyebrow-raised look, his mouth turned hard, and he said: “That is not true. Dictators are never benevolent, that’s why they’re dictators. They want to control people, hold onto their own power, and not allow people to be free. America has the most perfect government.”

He added, “You are studying the Constitution, right?” I assured him we were.