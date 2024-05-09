‘Roof Ninja’ Woman Secretly Lived in Grocery Store Sign for Nearly a Year
TINY HOMES
Forget the old woman who lived in a shoe: A Michigander in her mid-thirties made a home in a Family Fare supermarket sign for nearly a year, local outlet MLive reported. The unnamed woman lived rent-free and went unnoticed by shoppers and workers until a construction crew working on repairs to the building’s roof stumbled upon her humble abode two weeks ago, Midland Police Officer Brennon Warren told the outlet. “She essentially made it home,” Warren said, describing how officers discovered a cozy apartment complete with desk, houseplant, computer printer, coffeemaker, and a cubbyhole of food. It’s unclear why and how the woman chose to build her nest there; police said she’s employed and turned down housing assistance when offered. When she was discovered, some of the store workers said they recognized her from around the property and that she occasionally seemed to vanish into thin air. They now have a new name for the legendary eave-dweller: “The Roof Ninja.” Authorities and Family Fare are working to help her find a new home.