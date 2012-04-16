Roseanne Barr on Ann and Mitt Romney and the Mommy Wars

I almost got sick to my stomach when I heard Hilary Rosen’s unfortunate words regarding Mrs. Mitt Romney.

It’s a shame that Rosen lobbed the Romney campaign a fat political softball they could smack over the gender fence. It’s especially unfortunate because Romney was on the ropes with American women, at least the ones with an IQ higher than Ramblin’ Rick Santorum’s. After the Republicans had alienated at least half the voting public by all but condemning birth control, suddenly Rosen’s remark enabled them to self-righteously assume the role of defenders of American motherhood. Mitt Romney, who’s shown himself to be the empty suit that even most Republicans know he is, had proven it by making ridiculous statements like “Not the language I would have used” when asked what he thought of Rush Limbaugh’s disgusting, insulting tirade directed at a young woman testifying before Congress. Limbaugh called her a slut and suggested that she owed the tax-paying public a sex tape. Mitt the Twit rolled that around in his tiny brain, and then, when pressed, he announced that he thought Rush, the painkiller lush, was just a bit over the top. God, he’s brave! Limbaugh’s insane comments were barely a blip on Romney’s radar, but the Rosen comment is a huge deal in Mitt’s world.

The media, which are completely clueless about every single issue that affects American women, must have had a shiver run down their nonexistent spine when they realized they could dig out the old “stay-at-home mom versus working mom” script that worked so well to divide and conquer mothers and women along class lines to help defeat the Equal Rights Amendment back in my 20s.

Mrs. Mitt Romney and one of her adult sons took to the airwaves in defense of countless stay-at-home mothers whose husbands are billionaire insurance-company hucksters and corporate raiders, and both represented a decadent and crumbling empire well. Mrs. Mitt Romney claims to have worked her toned ass off, raising five Romney males all on her own, as privileged wives often do—but, no, Ann, I call bullshit on your Big Mama story, girlfriend. Your son may flash that “I adore my mother” grin on cable TV all day as he backs up your claims that you did it all on your own with no help—except from a “lady” who comes in one or two hours a week to help with housework. Of course neither Mrs. Mitt Romney nor her son knew the name of the “cleaning lady,” either, because like 99 percent of rich people, they are oblivious to those women who do work outside the home, even when they work inside the home of the Romney family. I say let’s find that “cleaning lady” (if she is documented) and ask HER how many hours she worked per week over the years.

The son seemed quite vacuous, like his father, really, but perhaps I am mistaken in my judgment of him and of Mrs. Mitt Romney. These were just my perceptions as I watched the son she raised speak on AC420 or whatever they call it. It doesn’t seem she did too good of a job, given that her son exhibits such a low level of moral awareness. Was he a passenger in the car with the dog roped in a cage on top?

Hilary Rosen should not have attacked the Leisure Class’s women—does Romney pay her, too? What a great opportunity she has given the vast right-wing conspiracy—suggesting that their women don’t work, when everybody can see that the Women of the Right are large and in charge. The picture of Ann Romney “manning” the phone banks in front of a campaign poster that reads “Mitt Romney is good for business” tells me all I need to know about her contributions to her family, her church, and her country—convincing other privileged white women that defeating feminism is necessary to save the confederacy of dunces called the GOP, which steals bread from the mouths of widows and orphans and workers’ retirement funds as it congratulates itself for dismantling all that social-safety-net, entitlement, nanny-state load of socialist insurrection and places that money instead into private hands, so that the filthy working sluts can’t get any of it for their selfish selves. They will just use it to pay for abortions and other fun things if given half a chance.

As my friend Gail Zappa pointed out: what we really need now is a party that likes women.

But why bring out this fake issue again now? Could it be to divert the conversation from the continued restrictions being placed on women’s reproductive rights and make us forget that both parties are socialists for their own causes whose joint policies of redistribution of wealth have made it nearly impossible for anyone to “choose” the stay-home option and not feel that the system is rigged against 99.9 percent of the population, no matter how hard they work?

Let us not be dragged back into the “working mom versus stay-at-home mom” dialogue. Let us stay on topic, working to create new solutions that work for the majority of all people in the U.S. instead of getting caught up in these silly, divisive audibles both parties employ as their Hail Mary attempts to throw us off task.

I see the holes in both parties’ stories.

That is why I am running for POTUS—to be sure that the national debate includes talking about the issues we all face instead of going to the old playbook to energize the vocal minority on fringe issues. We do not have time to fall for these distractions anymore.