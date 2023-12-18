Roseanne Barr delivered an incomprehensible rant at a hard-right conference over the weekend that was apparently too much even for her politically sympathetic audience, who largely sat in silence as she roared.

Speaking at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, the outspoken comedian said she was “all in for President Trump” to cheers, before launching into a bizarre and difficult to watch tirade that seemed to be about a conspiracy of communist Nazis replacing Christian democracies with a Muslim caliphate.

“If we don’t stop these horrible communist—do you hear me?” Barr said. “I’m asking you to hear me.” She then started shouting: “Stalinist! Communists! With a huge helping of Nazi fascists thrown in! Plus one caliphate!”

After an agonizing, seconds-long pause to silence in the room, Barr continued: “To replace every Christian democracy on Earth now occupied. Do you know that?” Again, deafening silence.

“I just want the truth,” Barr added. “We deserve to hear the truth—that’s what we want. We want the truth. We don’t care which party it’s from, we know they’re both nothing but crap. They’re both on the take! They’re both stealing us blind!”