Rothy’s Newest Clogs and Flats Are Bound to Go Viral

Rothy’s new spring collection includes plenty of new flats and mary janes, but we are most excited about

Rothy’s Spring Collection 2024

If your shoe collection needs a makeover this spring, Rothy’s has you—and your feet—covered. The machine-washable footwear brand just released a host of new and reimagined styles that’ll have you rocking eco-friendly soles all season long, and you don’t have to sacrifice style or comfort in the name of sustainability.

Rothy’s spring capsule includes everything from gorgeous square-toed mary janes, a knot-detail spinoff of its bestselling pointed-toe flats, and even a fresh take on the fan-favorite clog.

Wondering which styles you need to snag ASAP before they sell out in your size? Check out a few of our favorites from Rothy’s most recent releases below.

The Knot Point II

This easy-to-wear yet quietly glamorous shoe is a pair you can throw on with everything from jeans and a T-shirt, to 9-5 workwear, and even cocktail attire. The knot detail offers an elevated take on the previous iteration of The Point flat, including a more refined shape and a roomier toe box.

The Square Wrap

Rothy’s reintroduced this beloved style, and we’re ready for all the gorgeous looks we’re going to wear with these ballet-inspired flats. While we’re all for rocking those gorgeous ankle ties, they are also removable, so you can wear them both ways. Who doesn’t love a two-in-one shoe?

The Casual Clog (Hemp)

Another fresh iteration of a popular style, the Casual Clog, is now available in a natural hemp variety featuring Rothy’s signature, recycled plastic-sourced thread. The earthy shoe is one of the more modern options we’ve seen from Rothy’s, and we’re completely obsessed.

