Rothy’s Newest Clogs and Flats Are Bound to Go Viral

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If your shoe collection needs a makeover this spring, Rothy’s has you—and your feet—covered. The machine-washable footwear brand just released a host of new and reimagined styles that’ll have you rocking eco-friendly soles all season long, and you don’t have to sacrifice style or comfort in the name of sustainability.

Rothy’s spring capsule includes everything from gorgeous square-toed mary janes, a knot-detail spinoff of its bestselling pointed-toe flats, and even a fresh take on the fan-favorite clog.

Wondering which styles you need to snag ASAP before they sell out in your size? Check out a few of our favorites from Rothy’s most recent releases below.

The Knot Point II This easy-to-wear yet quietly glamorous shoe is a pair you can throw on with everything from jeans and a T-shirt, to 9-5 workwear, and even cocktail attire. The knot detail offers an elevated take on the previous iteration of The Point flat, including a more refined shape and a roomier toe box. Buy At Rothy's $ 165

The Square Wrap Rothy’s reintroduced this beloved style, and we’re ready for all the gorgeous looks we’re going to wear with these ballet-inspired flats. While we’re all for rocking those gorgeous ankle ties, they are also removable, so you can wear them both ways. Who doesn’t love a two-in-one shoe? Buy At Rothy’s $ 165

The Casual Clog (Hemp) Another fresh iteration of a popular style, the Casual Clog, is now available in a natural hemp variety featuring Rothy’s signature, recycled plastic-sourced thread. The earthy shoe is one of the more modern options we’ve seen from Rothy’s, and we’re completely obsessed. Buy At Rothy’s $ 159

