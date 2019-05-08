After a showstopping appearance at Windsor Castle, in which Meghan and Harry’s gently snoozing little boy was referred to merely as “Baby Sussex,” the new royal baby has a name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Harry hinted, when he announced the birth Monday, that the royal couple had already decided on a name, saying that because Meghan was overdue, that had given them some extra time to think about their choice.

The names are unusual. There are no King Archies in British history, and Harrison is originally a surname, meaning ‘son of Harry;’ it is understood this derivation is what attracted the new parents to the name.

The couple did not disclose the names until they had run them past the queen for approval, who they met earlier Wednesday.

The child will not immediately be given a title, it was being reported. However grandchildren of the Monarch automatically become princes or princesses, so Archie will become Prince Archie on the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Earlier Wednesday, Meghan and Harry beamed with pride as they introduced their new “bundle of joy” to the world in a small photocall at Windsor Castle.

Less than a year ago, Windsor Castle was the venue for Harry and Meghan’s fairy-tale wedding.

The proud parents looked on lovingly as their perfect baby, swaddled in a white shawl, slept through his first public engagement

Asked how she was doing, Meghan said: “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world, so I am really happy.”

She said he had been a good baby so far. “He has the sweetest temperament. He is really calm and he has just been a breeze so it has been a special couple of days.”

Questioned on whether he looked more like either of them, Meghan said, “We are still trying to figure that out.”

Harry said, “Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks, so we’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over the next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows.”

“Parenting is amazing,” Harry said. “It’s only been two and a half days, three days, but we are just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and spend some special time with him as he slowly starts to grow up.”

Asked if their next visit would be to the queen and her husband, Meghan said, “Yes. We just bumped into the duke as we were walking by, which was so nice, so it will be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family, and my mom is with us as well.”

Referencing his own beard, Harry then joked, “He’s already got a little bit of facial hair.”

Archie was born Monday morning and weighed 7 lbs. 3 oz.