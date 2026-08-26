Royal Family Pay Unique Tribute to Dolly Parton

The British royal family gave a working-class anthem the ultimate establishment honor as they paid tribute to Dolly Parton.

At Buckingham Palace, the Band of the Coldstream Guards teamed up with the Irish Guards’ Number 12 Company to play Parton’s classic “9 To 5” during the traditional Changing the Guard ceremony.

The red-tunicked brass ensemble blasted the iconic track across the central London forecourt to pay respect to the global star following her death at age 80 from cancer.

The band played outside the iconic palace in London. Buckingham Palace/X

Spectators gathered at the palace gates to watch the military parade honor the Tennessee-born icon. The royal family quickly uploaded footage to social media, writing: “Remembering the late, great Dolly, who brought joy, comfort and inspiration to so many – including the millions of children given free books through her Imagination Library. We will always [heart] you.”

Queen Camilla’s charity, The Queen’s Reading Room, praised the singer as an “icon” for sending over 300 million books to kids worldwide over three decades. While King Charles III and Queen Camilla were away at their Scottish retreat, Balmoral Castle, the royal tribute ensured the late music legend still ruled the courtyard.

Parton met Queen Elizabeth II in 1977 during the celebrations for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee, marking 25 years on the throne. Parton performed as part of the celebrations and met the Queen afterward.

Parton later recalled being “scared to death” about getting the royal protocol right, including curtsying, but said Elizabeth was “very warm” and “very sweet.” She described meeting her as “one of the biggest thrills of my life.”

It comes as Parton’s cause of death was revealed. In a statement to People, her representatives said she died following a “brief battle with cancer,” but did not disclose the type.

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand,” the statement read.

Dolly Parton performing at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, in June 2014. Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

The family highlighted Parton’s charitable endeavors, including “the hundreds of millions of books” she donated to children through her “invaluable” Imagination Library program, which sent free books to kids from birth through school. Her family also referenced her $1 million donation to fund research into the Moderna vaccine in 2020. “Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact,” they wrote.

The statement continued, “After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones,” the statement concluded.

Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver initially announced the musician’s death, saying she died “peacefully” on Tuesday.

ITV News