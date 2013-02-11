Royal Prank Suicide DJ Back On Air

One of the radio presenters who made a controversial prank call to a hospital in which Kate Middleton was being treated made a quiet return to Australian airwaves this morning after a two month absence.

2DayFm DJ Michael Christian, who, along with co-host Mel Grieg, made the call to the hospital which is suspected of having contributed to the suicide of nurse Jacintha Saldanha, was broadcasting today on FoxFM’s morning slot in Melbourne, starting at 10am local time.

It was his first show since he and Grieg called King Edward VII's Hospital in central London, and, complete with barking dog noises, convinced Saldanha they were the Queen and Prince Charles.

Saldanha transferred them to the nurse looking after Kate Middleton, who divulged some details about the Duchess’s pregnancy

Saldanha later committed suicide.

Although Michael Christian's return to the airwaves wa snot announced publicly, a spokeswoman for Southern Cross Austereo, which broadcasts FoxFM, said the network were not trying to “sneak” Christian back on-air.

"I don’t think the organisation was trying to hide anything," she told the Melbourne Herald Sun, "His return was never going to be the subject of a bells and whistles-type announcement."

There is currently no update on when Grieg will return to the airwaves.

"She hasn’t given any indication that she is ready to return," the SCA spokeswoman said.

Southern Cross Austereo's CEO Rhys Holleran said: "We are happy to have Michael back on air. We have always supported our talent returning to work when appropriate and today marks that occasion for MC. We look forward to welcoming Mel Grieg back when the time is right."