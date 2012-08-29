Rudy Giuliani: Akin Shouldn't Teach Biology
The former New York City mayor doesn't know what Todd Akin does for a living, but he knows one thing: the aspiring Missouri senator shouldn't teach science. Giuliani weighed in on the candidate's rape gaffe at Beast TV’s live roundtable from the Republican convention.
