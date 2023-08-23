Rudy Giuliani Set to Meet With Fani Willis in Georgia: Report
Rudy Giuliani is expected to travel to Georgia on Wednesday to meet with Fulton County prosecutors—including District Attorney Fani Willis—according to CNN. Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor himself, will reportedly travel alongside longtime pal Bernard Kerik, the disgraced former New York City police commissioner. Kerik has reportedly been helping Giuliani find a Georgia-based lawyer to help him fight charges after being indicted alongside the former president and 17 others for their attempts at election subversion. It is unclear if Giuliani has retained an attorney, but CNN Senior Legal Affairs Correspondent Paula Reid said in a tweet that “he appears to have someone w/GA license to help tomorrow but unclear if this person will represent Giuliani in the case. The former NY mayor has seven figures of unpaid legal debt & unclear if he can afford to pay a lawyer.” She added: “I’m also told that Giuliani would like to negotiate his bond and then do his surrender before the former President Trump shows up here in Georgia on Thursday.”