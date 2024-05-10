Rudy Giuliani Yanked Off Trump Pal’s Radio Station for Election Lies

It just got a little harder for Rudy Giuliani to pay his titanic legal bills and judgments: He was yanked off his radio show by fellow Trump pal and station owner John Catsimatidis for flogging the Big Lie.

Giuliani, who reportedly made $15,000 a month inflicting himself on WABC listeners, ran afoul of the rules by falsely claiming on air that the 2020 election was stolen.

The former New York City mayor, who declared bankruptcy last year after being ordered to pay $148 million to two Georgia poll workers he defamed, is now locked in a war of words with Catsimatidis, the billionaire supermarket mogul.

“He did it to himself,” Catsimatidis told the New York Post.

“This is a major screwing!” Giuliani retorted.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Giuliani said, “This directive is a clear violation of free speech”—suggesting, perhaps, that he needs to brush up on constitutional law.

“WABC’s decision comes at a very suspicious time, just months before the 2024 election, and just as John and WABC continue to be pressured by Dominion Voting Systems and the Biden regime’s lawyers.”

Unlike Newsmax, One America News Network, and Fox News, Catsimatidis’ media companies have not been sued by Dominion Voting Systems for airing claims the 2020 election was stolen.

As The Daily Beast reported, Newsmax has tried to drag Catsimatidis into its case and force him to testify about why it escaped the same fate.

“John is now telling reporters that I was informed ahead of time of these restrictions, which is demonstrably untrue,” Giuliani said in his statement. “How can you possibly believe that when I’ve been regularly commenting on the 2020 election for three and a half years, and I’ve talked about the case in Georgia incessantly ever since the verdict in December.”

Catsimatidis could not be reached for further comment.

Giuliani, who once worked as Donald Trump’s attorney, has been charged twice in connection with his alleged attempts to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. He is also being sued by Dominion, Hunter Biden, and a former associate who claims he assaulted her during a sexual relationship.