Ruggable and Morris & Co. Are Back With Another Stunning Rug Collaboration

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you were obsessed with Ruggable’s first collaboration with Morris & Co., we have great news for you: the brands have released a second joint collection, and it’s somehow even more gorgeous than the first.

The original Ruggable x Morris & Co. collection was one of Ruggable’s best-selling collaborations to date, with eye-catching prints and gorgeous florals aplenty, so it’s no surprise they delivered even more whimsical, nature-inspired prints and designs the second time around.

This second collaboration draws inspiration from ethereal English countryside gardens and cozy cottage kitchens. The collection features 14 machine-washable and stain-resistant rugs, runners, and door mats imbued with bright botanicals, vintage-inspired patterns, and a host of cottagecore-inspired motifs that’ll have you struggling to pick a favorite—but who says you have to pick just one?

Prices start at $129 for a two-piece rug system (rug + rug pad), making it a cost-effective way to refresh your space for spring without undergoing a full-blown renovation or shelling out for a costly new statement piece. Can’t decide which of these newly launched rugs needs to be under your feet ASAP?

Shop our favorites from the new Ruggable x Morris & Co collection below.

Strawberry Thief Indigo & Ivory Rug This majestic, bold blue rug is a colorful update to Morris & Co.’s classic Strawberry Thief print, and we’re majorly obsessed with this color combination. Buy At Ruggable $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fruit Blue & Multicolor Rug This colorful rug features fruits and florals galore with a melodic mix of greens, reds, and yellows. It’s just the piece you’re missing to usher in those cottagecore vibes. Buy At Ruggable $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Blackthorn Multicolor Jade Rug This vibrant green rug plants an English garden right inside your home. If jade isn’t your favorite hue, not to worry; the alluring landscape print also comes in ivory and forest green. Buy At Ruggable $

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more home decor and apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more.