Ruggable and Morris & Co. Are Back With Another Stunning Rug Collaboration

If you were obsessed with Ruggable’s first collaboration with Morris & Co., we have great news for you: the brands have released a second joint collection, and it’s somehow even more gorgeous than the first.
The original Ruggable x Morris & Co. collection was one of Ruggable’s best-selling collaborations to date, with eye-catching prints and gorgeous florals aplenty, so it’s no surprise they delivered even more whimsical, nature-inspired prints and designs the second time around.
This second collaboration draws inspiration from ethereal English countryside gardens and cozy cottage kitchens. The collection features 14 machine-washable and stain-resistant rugs, runners, and door mats imbued with bright botanicals, vintage-inspired patterns, and a host of cottagecore-inspired motifs that’ll have you struggling to pick a favorite—but who says you have to pick just one?
Prices start at $129 for a two-piece rug system (rug + rug pad), making it a cost-effective way to refresh your space for spring without undergoing a full-blown renovation or shelling out for a costly new statement piece. Can’t decide which of these newly launched rugs needs to be under your feet ASAP?
Shop our favorites from the new Ruggable x Morris & Co collection below.
Strawberry Thief Indigo & Ivory Rug
This majestic, bold blue rug is a colorful update to Morris & Co.’s classic Strawberry Thief print, and we’re majorly obsessed with this color combination.
Fruit Blue & Multicolor Rug
This colorful rug features fruits and florals galore with a melodic mix of greens, reds, and yellows. It’s just the piece you’re missing to usher in those cottagecore vibes.
Blackthorn Multicolor Jade Rug
This vibrant green rug plants an English garden right inside your home. If jade isn’t your favorite hue, not to worry; the alluring landscape print also comes in ivory and forest green.
