The Down Puffy Blanket from Rumpl Will Be My Outdoor Dining Companion This Year

As an NYC resident now hunkered down for the winter, I frequently look back on the outdoor dining explosion over the summer. The sun was warm and my legs were bare, but those feel like distant memories now. The sun sets at 4pm and leaving my ankles bare makes me shiver just thinking about it. But, there are those who dare to dine outdoors, no matter the weather, and for that, there’s nothing better than a Rumpl blanket.

The Down Puffy Blanket from Rumpl is packed full of 600 fill, sustainable-sourced duck down and layered with a DWR finish for stain and water resistance. That means even when it’s 30 degrees outside and I spill my mulled wine on my lap, I won’t have to worry about it (seriously, it just wiped away). It even comes with its own stuff sack for easy transport (it fits in any of my myriad tote bags). You bet your ass it’ll be coming with me once I feel the need to leave the house.

Even if you don’t plan on dining outside in the winter, the Rumpl is a blanket I feel everyone should have on hand. It’s great to sit on for picnics, thanks to its puffiness and water resistance, and it makes a killer camping blanket. It more or less acts like a puffer coat for your legs, without the bulk.

There’s a running joke with my partner’s family that at any time during the day, there’s a 95% chance that you’ll find me under a blanket. I’m not actually that cold, but I cannot pass up the opportunity to be cozy. The Rumpl is the perfect companion for those of us that just want to be comfortable no matter what.

Down Puffy Blanket Buy at Rumpl $ 249

