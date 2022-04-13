‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Announces Historic Season 7 Cast: Everyone’s A Winner, Baby

Drag Race is putting their all into lucky number seven. In a historic moment for the beloved competition series, the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will feature an entire cast of queens who have won previous seasons of Drag Race or All Stars. In the words of Oprah: you’re a winner baby, you’re a winner baby, you’re a winner baby—everybody’s a winner, baby!

The cast will be made up from winners from 2011 all the way through 2020, with three queens already having won their own seasons of All Stars. This gives that trio of queens the opportunity to be the very first queen to be the reigning champ of the competition series on two separate all-star seasons.

With higher competition comes a bigger payout, too. Drag Race All Stars Season 7 will double the cash prize of a whopping $200,000, which also comes with the coveted title “Queen of All Queens.” Time to add that to the growing list of Drag Race slang.

In order of when they won their respective seasons, the contestants competing for that title are Raja (Drag Race Season 3), Jinkx Monsoon (Drag Race Season 5), Monét X Change (All Stars Season 4), Trinity the Tuck (All Stars Season 4), Yvie Oddly (Drag Race Season 11), The Vivienne (Drag Race UK Season 1), Jaida Essence Hall (Drag Race Season 12), and Shea Couleé (All Stars Season 5).

Since its conception in 2009, Rupaul’s Drag Race has expanded to nearly every corner of the world imaginable. Along with the initial Drag Race and aftershow Untucked!, the series has inspired international spinoffs, celebrity series, and more. This, however, will be the very first time eight winners of the show compete against one another.

An extended preview of the season will air during the Season 14 finale of Drag Race, which is set to air on VH1 on April 22. And eight more fan-favorite queens will prep with a four-episode special Countdown to All Stars 7: You’re A Winner Baby, airing on VH1 beginning on April 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

Start planning those Drag Race watch parties ASAP! RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 will debut two new episodes on Paramount+ on May 20, rolling out new episodes every Friday.