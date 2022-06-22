Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall Are Calling It Quits, Report Says

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his wife Jerry Hall are divorcing, according to The New York Times.

The two were married in March 2016 in a London ceremony—two years after Murdoch divorced his third wife, entrepreneur Wendi Deng—and have made multiple public appearances together since their nuptials.

Hall, 65, even heaped praise on Murdoch during his 90th birthday party last year at a Central Park restaurant, according to the Times, leaving some aides that much more shocked about the sudden split.

The marriage was Murdoch’s fourth following his relationships with Deng, journalist Anna Mann, and Patricia Booker. Hall was previously married to Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger, with whom she shares four children.

The divorce is unlikely to affect Murdoch’s massive media empire, which includes Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, the U.K.’s Sky News, and a number of other international ventures. Those holdings are secured in a tightly managed trust, the shares of which are split between himself and his four eldest children, according to the Times.

Murdoch’s spokesman declined to comment to The Daily Beast. An agent for Hall could not be immediately reached for comment.