Rupert Murdoch Is Engaged—Again

Rupert Murdoch has revealed that he’s engaged to Ann Lesley Smith just six months after the pair first met.

The 92-year-old billionaire announced his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, 66, in an interview published Monday in the New York Post, which is part of his sprawling media empire.

Murdoch said he proposed to the former police chaplain with an Asscher-cut diamond solitaire on St. Patrick’s Day. “I was very nervous,” Murdoch told the Post. “I dreaded falling in love—but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy.”

The pair revealed that they first met at Murdoch’s vineyard in Bel Air, California, last September—the month after Murdoch’s divorce from his fourth wife, Jerry Hall, was finalized.

The Daily Beast reported last month that Murdoch was considering popping the question to Smith, the widow of country music singer Chester Smith. “In perspective, it’s not my first rodeo,” Smith told the Post. “Getting near 70 means being in the last half. I waited for the right time. Friends are happy for me.”