Russell Brand Denies ‘Criminal’ Sexual Abuse Allegations

Russell Brand’s talent agencies have stripped his name from their websites ahead of a British TV documentary that has the actor and comedian denying “criminal” allegations of misconduct.

The 48-year-old took the extraordinary step of trying to pre-empt damaging accusations expected to be aired Saturday night on Channel 4’s Dispatches program.

The Times, whose reporters contributed to the investigation, said four women have alleged sexual assaults by Brand between 2006 and 2013, while others have him of controlling, abusive and predatory behavior.

The newspaper said one woman claimed that Brand raped her against a wall in his Los Angeles home and that she was treated at a rape crisis centre on the same day.

The comedian has strongly denied the allegations.

“I’ve received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks,” Brand said in a video posted online Friday.

“But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.”

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies,” he said. “And as I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual.”

“I was always transparent about that, almost too transparent,” he added. “And I’m being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny.”

Brand claims there are witnesses who can refute the accusations—and he accused the media of conspiring to bring him down, comparing his situation to the criticism Joe Rogan faced for trying to push ivermectin as a COVID cure.

In what can only be described as a double-edged sword, Brand got some early support from accused rapist Andrew Tate, who tweeted: “Welcome to the club” in response to Brand’s tweeted video statement. He included a meme of a knight with the caption, “On my way to fight the crazy bitch allegations.”

But Brand’s own reps seem to be distancing themselves. The Daily Mirror reports that Tavistock Wood, his talent agency, and MBC, his publicity firm, have removed his name from their public client list—though it’s not clear if they have severed all ties.