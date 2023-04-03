Russia Threatens Big Military Buildup Over New NATO Neighbor

Moscow will be enhancing its military presence in the west and northwest of Russia in response to Finland’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Monday.

Finland will be joining the military alliance on Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday. Finland crossed its final hurdle last week when the Turkish parliament ratified its accession after several delays.

The Kremlin is already bristling at the news that the alliance, which was founded to provide security against the Soviet Union, is expanding to 31 members. Grushko said the country will be taking steps to ensure Russia’s security as a result of the expansion.

“Part of the measures have already been announced. We will strengthen our military potential in the western and northwestern direction. In the event that the forces and assets of other NATO members are deployed in Finland, we will take additional steps to reliably ensure Russia's military security,” Grushko said, according to RIA Novosti.

It’s not the first time Russia has suggested it will have to recalibrate its military if Finland, which shares an approximately 800 mile-long border with Russia, joins NATO.

Last year, when Finland and Sweden both moved away from non-alignment, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov suggested Russia may need to reassess its military measures.

“Everything will depend on how this (NATO) expansion process plays out, the extent to which military infrastructure moves closer to our borders,” Peskov said.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said at the time that the decision to join NATO “definitely” posed a threat to Russia.

At the time, though, Russian President Vladimir Putin worked to project a calm demeanor at the news.

“As for the expansion, including the accession of two prospective new members, Finland and Sweden, I would like to inform you, colleagues, that Russia has no problems with these states,” Putin said last May.