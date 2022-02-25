Russian Assault on the Ukrainian Capital Is Underway

Several explosions rocked Kyiv before dawn on Friday as Russian troops encircled the Ukrainian capital, setting up what could be a brutal fight for the city.

Ukrainian officials said they expected tanks and columns of Russian troops to try to enter the city on Friday, following advance units of “saboteurs” already inside Kyiv.

The Ministry of Defense called on citizens to make Molotov cocktails to hurl at invaders breaching the city’s northern suburb of Obolonskyi.

“This morning, we are defending our country alone. Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance,” said Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Live feeds from the city showed explosions lighting up the night sky just around 4:30 a.m. local time.

It was unclear if the blasts were a barrage of missiles, or something else. Conflicting reports suggested both Russian and Ukrainian aircraft had been shot out of the sky. Ukrainian Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko claimed on Telegram that Ukrainian forces had shot down a Russian aircraft over the Kyiv neighborhood of Darnytskyi. Photos and videos showed the aftermath: a nine-story residential apartment building on fire and torn to pieces.

As dawn broke on Friday, Kyiv residents were ordered to take shelter from expected airstrikes.

Meanwhile, thousands of Russian troops appeared perilously close to encircling the capital, raising fears of a complete takeover of the nation’s largest city.

U.S. lawmakers were briefed that Russian forces that had entered Ukraine through Belarus were just 20 miles from Kyiv, however Ukrainian forces reportedly managed to both reclaim an airport outside Kyiv and hold off some troops by blowing up a bridge in Ivankov, a town on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Zelensky said the aim of an all-out assault on Kyiv was clear. “According to available information, the enemy marked me as target number one, and my family as target number two,” he said. He’s taking cover in a bunker in a secret location although he said he’s still in the Kyiv area, CNN’s senior international correspondent Matthew Chance reported.

The pre-dawn explosions on Friday followed 24 hours of utter destruction in cities across Ukraine, as Russian forces launched attacks by land, air, and sea—from every direction. The clashes have left some 140 people dead and more than 300 injured, according to Zelensky, who declared nationwide martial law and encouraged citizens to take up arms against the invasion.

Reports of attacks on hospitals, civilian homes, and even the abandoned Chernobyl nuclear power plant have left the international community stunned and prompted accusations that Russian President Vladimir Putin is committing war crimes by ordering indiscriminate attacks in violation of international law. “They say that civilian objects are not a target for them. It is a lie, they do not distinguish in which areas to operate,” said Zelensky.

Hundreds in Kyiv have been flocking to bomb shelters since Thursday morning. Metro stations were converted into makeshift safe havens for terrified citizens, as the deafening sound of air raid sirens could be heard blaring on-and-off in the city throughout the day.

By Thursday evening, Putin had resorted to playing the victim card as his troops carried out attacks in city after city with apparent disregard for civilian life.

“All the things happening are necessary measures,” he said in a televised address on Thursday. “They just left no other chances for us to act differently. They created such risks in the sphere of security, that reacting with other means would’ve been impossible.”

Meanwhile, thousands of Russian citizens gathered in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other cities to protest a war sparked by the Kremlin. The demonstrations were met with a harsh response from authorities, who detained some 1,300 protesters throughout the day, according to independent media watchdog OVD-Info.

In his latest round of coordinated sanctions against Moscow in response to the invasion, President Joe Biden targeted a slew of Russian oligarchs and major banks in addition to blocking technology exports to the country. But he stopped short of introducing more severe measures, including stripping Russia of its access to the SWIFT messaging system and sanctioning Putin himself.

In a Thursday press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the U.S. is willing to take in Ukrainian refugees, but as of Thursday, no announcement had been made about offering special visa waivers for asylum seekers.