Russian Doctor Charged Over 2-Year-Old Post Featuring The Cranberries
IN YOUR HEAD
A Russian doctor has been found guilty of “promoting fascism” for sharing a music video featuring The Cranberries on social media. Valery Kochnev had been running for local office in the Veliky Novgorod City Duma when prosecutors there began scouring the social media accounts of all candidates running for the Yabloko opposition party, according to local politician Kseniya Cherepanova. He was charged after authorities discovered a 2021 post on his account featuring a music video for the hit song “Zombie.” The video featured scenes from Nazi Germany, which police insisted meant it was “Nazi propaganda.” The 1994 hit was actually a protest song against political violence, but prosecutors admitted they hadn’t conducted any analysis of the song since it was “in English,” Yabloko said in a statement. Kochnev was hit with a fine of 2,000 rubles (about $20) for the video.