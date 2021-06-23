Russian Jet Drops Bombs into Path of British Warship Off the Coast of Crimea

A Russian warplane dropped four bombs into the path of a British destroyer and a border ship fired warnings shots on Wednesday after the ship refused to leave Black Sea waters claimed by Moscow. The most serious maritime spat in recent years between the two nuclear-armed powers happened off the coast of the Crimea, annexed by Russia after a 2014 invasion which the U.K. still considers illegal.

The Russian actions were confirmed by the Defence Ministry in Moscow which said that the HMS Defender had ventured some two miles into Russian waters near Cape Fiolent, Reuters reported. “The destroyer had been warned that weapons would be used if it trespasses the border of the Russian Federation. It did not react to the warning,” it said.

The annexation of Crimea has not been recognized by the international community so—if anything—the ship was close to Ukrainian territory.

According to the Russian statement, the British ship left the scene shortly afterwards, at 12.23 p.m., “as a result” of the Russian warning shots.

