Russian Lawmaker Found Dead at 46 After ‘Falling Out Window’

A Russian lawmaker from Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party has been found dead under mysterious circumstances at the age of 46.

Vladimir Yegorov, a deputy of the Tobolsk City Duma in the Tyumen region, was found lifeless Wednesday in a courtyard in Tobolsk, according to Baza.

Russian state media confirmed his death, with a law enforcement source telling TASS: “A body was discovered, the fact of death was confirmed, investigators are establishing all the circumstances.”

Investigators said there were no “external signs of a criminal death” on Yegorov’s body, according to Kommersant. But it remains unclear how he died.

Bizarrely, Baza reported that he was believed to have fallen out a third-floor window, and local outlet 72.ru cited witnesses who backed up that account. But another unnamed source told the outlet it was more likely Yegorov had died from “heart problems.”

In addition to serving as the deputy chairman of the Tobolsk City Duma, Yegorov was also a businessman who founded a massive resort in the Tyumen region, and he was ranked the second-richest deputy in the city in 2022.