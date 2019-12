This is probably the epitome of “Do not try this at home.”

Russian stuntman Alexandr Chernikov, presumably at a loss for something to do, decided to strap a GoPro to his head, have himself set on fire and then jump from the roof of a 90-foot-tall building into a snowbank. He survived, was mostly unharmed, and was reportedly arrested afterwards. Once again, do not try this yourself. (h/t The Daily Dot)

