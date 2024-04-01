The body of a Russian reality TV star and influencer was found on Sunday, 41 days after she tearfully bade goodbye to fans in what would become her last message to them.

Liberzh Kpadonu, 36, was found in her apartment in Korolyov, just outside Moscow, by authorities on March 31. Her neighbors had called for a wellness check on her after noticing a “strong smell” coming from her unit, multiple media outlets reported. When authorities responded, they found Kpadonu’s body on the floor.

Kpadonu last updated her followers on Feb. 14, when she posted a video telling fans she was about to undergo surgery for a tumor in her right lung. The actress, visibly distressed, said goodbye to those who knew her.

The exact cause of Kpadonu’s death hasn’t been released, but authorities believe she died alone in the apartment shortly after her surgery. Neighbors and friends told local media that Kpadonu’s body had been lying in the apartment for a long time before anyone found her.

“It’s all true. Forty-one days ago. Baby, rest in peace,” a friend and former reality TV contestant, Aliana Ustinenko, wrote on social media of Kpadonu’s death. “I can’t say anything, there are simply no words.”

Kpadonu was a 2011 contestant on the reality dating TV show House-2, in which participants try to find romantic partners while building a house. She was in and out of the reality TV circuit in Russia for a decade after that, and had a sizable audience as an influencer, with 689,000 followers on Instagram.