‘Rust’ Prosecutors Say Armorer’s Jail Calls Show No ‘Genuine Remorse’

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the accidental fatal shooting that took place on the set of Rust, has shown no “genuine remorse” in her jail calls, according to prosecutors in the case. ABC News reports that the state has called for Gutierrez-Reed to receive the maximum sentence of 18 months. CNN notes that her sentence could also include a $5,000 fine.

The state’s legal filing summarizes phone calls between Gutierrez-Reed and her mother, her boyfriend, and a defense paralegal. According to Variety, she called the jurors in her case “idiots” (ABC News includes the word “a-------”), complained that the judge had been “paid off,” and expressed her belief that she’d “already been punished for this.”

Earlier this week, Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys submitted a memorandum requesting that she be sentenced to probation. According to Variety, the defense included letters from Gutierrez-Reed’s friends arguing that she does feel remorse. ABC News reports that the armorer’s attorneys wrote that she feels “incredibly saddened and heart broken [sic] by what happened on that tragic day.”

Prosecutors argue in their own filing that Gutierrez-Reed “continues to deny responsibility and blame others,”ABC News reports, including the paramedics who treated Halyna Hutchins—the cinematographer who was killed by a bullet fired from a prop gun that star Alec Baldwin was using in a scene. Baldwin pleaded not guilty in February and will face trial this summer for involuntary manslaughter. Last month, Baldwin’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the case against him. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer has yet to respond.

In addition to requesting the maximum sentence, prosecutors have also reportedly asked the judge to designate Gutierrez-Reed’s conviction a serious violent offense, which Variety says would limit the amount of time that good behavior could cut from her sentence.

Prosecutors claim that Gutierrez-Reed feels she’s been “railroaded” and wants both Baldwin and Rust’s producers to go to jail, Variety reports. She will be sentenced on Monday.