Controversial Rock Star Cancels Tour After Revealing He’s ‘Broke and Sick’

Ryan Adams has canceled his upcoming European tour after revealing he’s been “wildly sick” and is selling off many of his prized possessions because he’s “broke.”

The 51-year-old rocker shared the news after his promoter announced the tour had been canceled due to “circumstances beyond our control.” The company said ticket holders would receive refunds and noted Adams was continuing work on a new album trilogy.

Adams later reposted the announcement on Instagram, writing simply: “Tough times. Been sick. Fall tour cancelled.”

Ryan Adams at Gala Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Just days before the cancellation, Adams shared an emotional Instagram post explaining that he was selling personal belongings, including guitars, studio equipment, and even a Cadillac, as he struggled financially and dealt with ongoing health issues.

“I’m broke and sick and tired and defeated,” he wrote, adding that he felt he had “run out of options.” Despite that, Adams said he still hoped to keep making music and eventually return to performing.

The latest setback comes after years of turmoil for the singer. Adams’ career was thrown into crisis in 2019 after multiple women, including ex-wife Mandy Moore and singer Phoebe Bridgers, accused him of inappropriate behavior. Adams initially denied many of the allegations before later issuing a public apology.

The controversy derailed his career, costing him his record label, management team, and planned releases. Although he has independently released new music over the past few years and returned to touring, his comeback has remained uneven.

For now, Adams says his focus is on getting healthy and continuing to make music. Whether the canceled European dates will eventually be rescheduled remains unclear.