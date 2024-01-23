If you ask Ryan Gosling, the Oscar nominations are just a brutal reminder of the all-powerful patriarchy that the Barbie movie couldn’t quite vanquish.

Despite Gosling receiving Best Supporting Actor nomination and the film scoring a Best Picture nod, Barbie star Margot Robbie failed to garner a nomination, as did director Greta Gerwig. The billion-dollar grosser managed to captivate both audiences and critics with its heartfelt, cartoonish approach to the iconic doll, and many expected Robbie and Gerwig to score easy noms.

In a statement, Gosling—whose “I’m Just Ken” is also nominated for Best Original Song—said he’s “extremely honored” to receive the nomination, “but there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie.”

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius,” he added. “To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Gosling went on to say he was “so happy for America Ferrera”—who was a surprise nominee in the Best Supporting Actress category—“and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

Gosling’s statement comes amid strong audience reactions to the perceived injustice, with many fans expressing frustration that Gosling would get a nomination over Robbie given the film’s message.

One Swiftie did what they do best—making it about Taylor Swift—by referencing the lyrics to Swift’s song “The Man” in a viral tweet calling for justice for Robbie. Although, an equally viral tweet does point out the other nominees for Best Actress are women, so, maybe that’s not the best point.

Film critic Zoë Rose Bryant tweeted that the snub is of the same gravity as if Cillian Murphy or Christopher Nolan—both nominated—were snubbed for Oppenheimer.

“Imagine the uproar if one or both of those men had been snubbed! it’s wild how barbie is “oscar worthy,” but not the women who made it so,” she tweeted.